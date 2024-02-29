Other magazines | Russia tightens its grip on women and children

Central Finland draws attention to the efforts of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother and wife for Navalny's memory.

“Navalnyi's death in a prison camp in Siberia brought to the fore his relatives, determined women, who can cause many more headaches for Vladimir Putin, who leads Russia, before the show elections in March and the new presidential term.”

“On Wednesday, Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the opposition leader, spoke to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. She plans to continue her husband's work for the freedom of Russia.”

“Putin's administration has disgraced and intimidated Navalny's relatives with, among other things, wanted notices in order to prevent the widow's return to Russia. Hiding Navalny's body even violated the values ​​of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is always more important to Putin's value conservatism, for blessing the dead.”

“The goal has clearly been to make the relatives break down, but it has not been successful. In the midst of grief, there has been something extraordinarily valuable in the quiet courage of Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya. Citing the law, the mother refused the ultimatum to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell. He addressed his video appeal directly to Putin: 'Please let me finally see my son (..) and bury him with dignity.' They were words that have a place in the heart of every mother in the world, regardless of political differences.”

Evening newspaper warns that Russia's propaganda aimed at young people also casts a shadow over the post-Putin era.

“A 'fascist' generation of children and youth lives and grows in Russia, which is unprecedentedly violent and ideological. This is what Canadian war propaganda researcher and historian Ian Garner states in his recent book Generation Z – Russia's Fascist Youth and Child Soldiers (Docendo 2024).”

“According to Garner, Russia and its citizens will not change in the next few years, even if President Vladimir Putin steps down from power, because Generation Z, manipulated by the Kremlin administration, is coming of age in Russia.”

“In his book, Garner tells with examples how Russia brainwashes children and young people to fight against the West, that is, to support a war of aggression and to follow the regime's fascist teachings. Junarmija is at the center of the educational work. It is a military-patriotic civic education movement aimed at 8-17-year-olds, where children and young people are taught about warfare.”

“In addition to the fact that Ukraine must win Russia's illegal war of aggression, Russia's militaristic culture should also be able to change.”