Other magazines Russia is experimenting with Western reactions in eastern Ukraine

Ilkka-Pohjalainen writes that the war in eastern Ukraine has intensified with Russia’s increased activity in the region.

“Kremlologists have jobs again as Western countries try to interpret what Russia is pursuing. At least it has led Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appeal to NATO and demand that Ukraine’s accession to NATO be stepped up. “

“Hopefully it’s just about provoking this reaction. When Ukraine seeks refuge from NATO, Russia can tell its citizens that its border neighbor is a hostile country that is hostile to Russia and plans to go to war. ”

“Russia may also test how the new US leadership will react to the escalating situation in Ukraine. … Russia can try to leave President Joe Biden to Ukraine as a side hobby when there is much more to decide on the table. ”

“The worst option is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to feel weakened and seek loose points at high risk. It can have unpredictable consequences. ”

“If Putin’s contact with reality, which has been practically isolated because of the corona, is disappearing and the opposition movement led by Alexei Navalny has gotten under the skin, the mark could be devastating.”

Kalevan according to Russia is responsible for the spiral of military intimidation.

“When Russia occupied the provinces belonging to Ukraine in the winter of 2014, it deliberately froze the conflict. The heating that has now begun is exceptional throughout the seven-year occupation. ”

“Russia cites the Zapad 2021 military exercise as the reason for the transfer of military power, but it is just a smokescreen. It is much more likely that Russia will throw testballs to the west with the concentration of troops and increasing language use. ”

“Russia is unlikely to attack Ukrainian territory. … Putin will surely know that, thanks to Western military aid, the Ukrainian army will be more prepared to respond to Russia’s power than when unidentified Russian troops flooded the border in 2014. “

“Western countries are ready to tighten economic sanctions. In addition to them, the biggest European sporting event next summer, the European Football Championship, will also be available as a tool. … Withdrawing the European Championships from Russia could be an effective means of exerting pressure. ”

Turku Sanomat notes that Russia’s domestic policy is also at stake.

“Putin has lost popular popularity, and diverting attention to external enemies is a traditional way to increase popularity. Russia will have Duma elections next autumn. ”