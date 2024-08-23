Saturday, August 24, 2024
Other magazines | Root rot can weaken the supply of wood

August 24, 2024
Trade magazine writes about the environmental destruction that happened in Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki, where Stora Enso’s subcontractor’s forest machines have run over thousands of river pearl mussels.

“According to the company’s announcement, Stora Enso has had comprehensive instructions for taking raw materials into account, but it had not been followed in this case.”

“The company has started an investigation into the causes of the environmental damage regarding its own operations, and there is a reason for that. In addition to the company’s reputation, the reputation of the entire forest industry is at stake.”

“In many ways, the case is a sad example of how the forest industry’s lofty speeches about biodiversity, especially about ESG criteria and other nature values ​​that are important to investors, have actually fallen on empty ears at the actual logging site.”

“Thus, the death of thousands of mussels can mean millions of euros in compensation liability for Stora Enso and the subcontractor used by the company.”

“Especially with the ever-growing number of urban forest owners, there may be reason to doubt how large forest companies and sawmills actually monitor that the work at the logging sites and their forests is carried out with the ethical values ​​that the companies have promised.”

“For the foreseeable future, the demand for wood will not decrease. On the other hand, the supply of wood may decrease if some forest owners feel that the industry’s responsibility talks have been just greenwashing.”

