Other magazines | Regional authorities should not be abandoned

Häme Sanomat reflects on the situation of welfare regions struggling with economic difficulties.

“One of the main goals of the social security reform created during the red-green government of Sanna Marin (sd) was to achieve cost savings. The opposite has happened: expenses have not been brought under control.”

“After the elections, the government was replaced by Petteri Orpo (CEO). The main concern of Orpo and his partners was to rein in indebtedness and plug the money holes in the state economy. There’s not much praise for that.”

“The decision-makers in welfare areas are in an equally ungrateful position. There have been repeated appeals for their peace at work – at the beginning of the work. The rug has also been pulled from under you. This is what Turku MP Ville Valkonen did in an interview with Yle (August 27). In his opinion, regional councils could be abandoned because they do more harm than good.”

“According to Valkonen’s purely technocratic alternative, the Ministry of Finance distributes the money and professional leaders and ‘social and health professionals plan how the services are organized in practice’.”

“Social and Health Minister Kaisa Juuso (ps) characterized the opening as ‘interesting and worth investigating’. The minister sympathizes with the representative of the leading government partner party, or else his understanding of the people’s power has narrowed.”

“Experts have their tasks, but the actual responsibility for people’s public services lies with the people elected in elections and who are truly dedicated to the cause.”

“And yes: the direct influence channel for the services of my own neighborhood is my regional councilor – elected through elections.”

“The price of democracy is what sometimes seems like technocrat inefficiency: we discuss, even argue, and as a result of all that, decisions are made, good or bad and often in between.”