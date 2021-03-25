Other magazines Racism needs to be eradicated more effectively from sport

Turku Sanomat participates in a discussion that began after Glen Kamara, a member of the Finnish national football team, was subjected to racist insults in his club ‘s match.

“There has been a lot of fuss about it and it is good. Racism must not be silenced, but must be tackled with determination. ”

“American football player Colin Kaepernick highlighted racism in the United States. Kaepernick began kneeling at the time of the national anthem, and soon kneeling spread throughout the athletic world. However, kneeling is not enough. Racism is a scourge that requires a huge amount of work and hard decisions to eradicate. ”

“The International Football Association Fifa and the European Football Association Uefa have been fighting racism for years, but still they have not been able to eradicate racism even from the league games of the Europa League. In the sub-series and at the amateur level, the situation is much worse than in top sports. ”

“Uefa’s credibility requires the organization to punish those responsible for racist behavior. A player must be banned from playing for racist behavior. Even more important is to punish clubs that watch racism through their fingers. ”

“The Football Association must also step up its work against racism. Football is a great unifying force that helps people integrate into Finland. For some immigrants, football is the only effective connection to Finnish society. ”

Savon Sanomat recalls that there is a long way to go, despite efforts by the international sports community to eradicate racism from tracks, pitches and stands.

“Compared to other sports, football is played on all continents. It helps explain why racism is widespread in football, but the problem affects the entire sports community. Clear boundaries must be drawn for the psyche of the adversary. Sustainable speech in daylight must be one of the basic values ​​of sport. ”

“The international football community has visibly flagged its anti-racism. The deeds so far have been minor. When players or supporters behave clumsily, the decisions are cosmetic if any. It may matter if the big sponsors with their money react. ”

“The European Football Association, Uefa, has a place of display in the case of Kamara. If the organization ends up in nonsense, it does a disservice to the whole species. Action against racism would be meaningless. ”