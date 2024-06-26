Other magazines | Putin may have revealed his true fear

Ilkka-Pohjalainen writes that the provinces of Russia are always smoldering and raging again.

“The gunmen went on a rampage in Dagestan on Sunday. Attacks were carried out on, for example, a synagogue and a church. In addition to civilians, the terrorists killed policemen and a priest.”

“As an authoritarian country, Russia is restless. In March, men from the backyards of the giant empire invaded the heart of Russia, Moscow, and murdered more than a hundred people in a concert hall.”

“Russia’s relationship with terrorism is multifactorial. In the short term, the country’s leadership can even benefit from the fact that the nation has enemies within its borders that can be classified as outsiders, against which the central government claims to be fighting. But if Russia imagines that it can control and direct terrorism, it is imagining itself too much. Kulotus escapes easily when there is even a little wind.”

“The Russian president may know that the wind is picking up. Vladimir Putin’s tour in Asia took a surprising turn last week, when the president started talking in Vietnam about the possible destruction of the thousand-year-old Russian state. – – The effort was to emphasize that the future of Putin and Russia are tied together, and there will be no Russia if Putin’s war in Ukraine fails.

“In a way, Putin is right. The modern Russian state is a cult formed around one man, and Vladimir Vladimirovich is its only holding force. When the clocks strike for Putin, another kind of Russia will emerge. No one can know what kind, but confusing times are ahead.”

“Putin may have received a message in the golden cage he built himself that the powers and abilities of his administration are running out. In Vietnam, he could reveal his genuine fear that his grip on the handle of power would not last much longer.”

Central Finland is certain that the Russian administration in the Caucasus is also subject to the genuine rage and hatred of the Muslim population.

“That is ensured by the two brutal wars fought by Russia in Chechnya in the 1990s and 2000s. In addition, the war in Ukraine is eating away at the region’s young men.”

“Putin had to visit North Korea to get ammunition for his warfare. The isolated dictatorship is for the first time in a situation where an ally needs its help. In return, North Korea receives Russian support for its weapons programs. It’s something that even China, North Korea’s traditional supporter, doesn’t like – an increase in tension on the Korean Peninsula other than under Beijing’s control is not in China’s interests.”