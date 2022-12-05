Other magazines | Putin and Hitler are not exactly the same

Kaltion in the essay Eira Huusko-Kukkonen states that social media has been filled with videos and memes comparing Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. At the same time, a new word of Ukrainian origin, Putler, has started to spread.

“Originally, the word appeared in the language in 2014 after Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula: just as Hitler took over the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia and the East Wall, Putin also took over an area that did not belong to Russia, violating international laws.”

“While the neologism is a legitimate loosely constructed analogy for the sake of similarity, it is insufficient to understand and capture the aggression against Ukraine and the political, geopolitical and economic motivations behind the aggression – quite the opposite. Unfortunately, it steers the current debate on the wrong track, distorting the political, economic and ideological views of two eras and two very different dictators, and blurs the importance of historical contexts in understanding events and eras.”

“When comparing Putin and Hitler, we notice that both are similar in that they have distorted all moral and ethical rules that touch humanity and the basic essence of being human. Both are prisoners of their ideology and do not follow the general theses of logic or rationality, but as the protagonists they mercilessly end human life if it benefits them.”

In So & So magazine editor-in-chief Jaakko Belt reminds us that the Nobel author Svetlana Aleksijevičs, who described those who lived in the area affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, speaks of Chernobyl as “knowledge and a view of the future”. Belt wonders if the same description also fits the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, now caught in the middle of the war.

“Any nuclear disaster directly or indirectly caused by military actions – an accident due to carelessness, the launch of Putin’s ‘dirty bomb’ or a strategic nuclear strike – would change the course of the war as well as the course of history. The human and ecological cost would be huge, regardless of the extent of the nuclear destruction, let alone which way the wind happens to blow.”

“The need for risk management is growing in the current situation, where many countries are envisioning a bigger role for nuclear power than before, both in breaking away from Russia’s fossil tightening screw and as a replacement for delayed climate measures. In case of the future, there is a reason to learn from the history of Chernobyl as well – not as a myth, symbol or metaphor, but as ‘knowledge and a view’ into the future.”