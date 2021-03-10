Other magazines Postponing the election is too easy

Central Finnish Pekka Mervola, editor-in-chief, writes that ending the postponement of municipal elections just six weeks before election day is a failure for the Ministry of Justice responsible for the elections and the government responsible for coronation.

“The stain is ugly for Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd). Drifting into an emergency decision in the last tune is a sign of poor preparation. ”

“Municipal elections are now passed by a simple majority in Parliament. In general, elections have been seen as the cornerstone of democracy, to which parties do not apply without unanimity. Now the election is postponed despite opposition from one party. Thus, the transfer underscores that the municipal election day is in the hands of Parliament. ”

“Municipal elections are regulated by ordinary law, so the majority of Parliament can change the time of holding municipal elections at its own discretion.”

“In practice, therefore, the majority government always has the opportunity to do so. At such times of elections, politics has been refrained from in Finland, but the customs of the past are no guarantee of future procedures. ”

“The law allows for the postponement of municipal elections exactly as the government with a parliamentary majority wants. And there does not have to be a corona-like reason for relocation. The reason is just the will of the ruling parties and even a more politically favorable time. ”

Turku Sanomat writes that there has been disagreement within the government over the development of rail transport.

“The Greens and the Center criticize the SDP’s rail policy, which is considered to favor VR.”

“Currently, only traffic in the Helsinki region has the right to organize commuter traffic registered in the law. Elsewhere in Finland, the competent authority is the Ministry of Transport and Communications. ”

“The development of rail transport cannot be based on the interests of one state-owned monopoly. Combating climate change requires more rail transport. Regional rail transport could be one way and would be facilitated by the transfer of decision-making power from the Ministry to urban areas. ”

“It’s not quite easy to start commuter trains. It can be difficult to find operators for small Finnish markets. Commuter trains would require substantial public support from both the state and municipalities. ”

“It is essential that decisions are based on the right figures for passenger numbers, costs and the necessary support, rather than propping up VR’s position.”