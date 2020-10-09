Other magazines Piousness does not help cut traffic emissions

Hämeen Sanomat comments on the government’s opening of a debate on reducing transport emissions.

“The ambitious emissions targets of the government of Sanna Marin (sd) will not be achieved without major changes in traffic. Emissions cannot be halved by 2030 without a number of measures. ”

“The average age of the petrol and diesel-powered car fleet is still high, and at least in a long-distance country, people cannot be directly banned from driving their vital rides in their cars.”

“It is already a very high time at the government level to wake up to the cold fact that has been on the table for years and times in the general debate. Finns have very different opportunities to be environmentally conscious and to take part in the fight against climate change. ”

“It is a great piety to expect citizens to eagerly switch to new and low-emission electric or hybrid cars if and when they can’t afford them. It doesn’t help that no matter how many charging points and gas stations there are. ”

“Nor is the guiding effect of taxation enough to even out the differences in income and wealth that are reflected in Finnish everyday traffic.”

“Car taxation and the apparently tightening of fuel taxation are cutting purses, and there is no information about social justice on the petrol meter.”

Karelian notes that halving emissions is easier said than done.

“According to experts, halving emissions will not be possible without raising the price of petrol and diesel. Even the thought of brisk or repeated increases every year will lift the hair of motorists. ”

“Rising gas prices and fuel tax reform are also politically tricky and difficult issues. Compensating the impact of tax reform on low-income people is a beautiful idea, but it would probably only add more bureaucracy. ”

“To reduce emissions, it is important to extend the distribution obligation to biogas and promote the purchase of electric cars.”

Kainuun Sanomat emphasizes the regional perspective.

“Beautiful talks about increasing the use of public transport threaten to remain a buzzword in sparsely populated and long-distance northern Finland.”

“When a passenger car is most often the only option, raising the fuel tax is a stick, the use of which does reduce the wallet of northern Finns, but not much emissions. Instead, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, such a stick will certainly guide car drivers into public transport. ”