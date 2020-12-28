Other magazines Opera racism has a long tradition

Criticism in the news author and critic Marissa Mehr brings to Finland the discussion of the racist features of opera in English-speaking countries.

“What makes opera particularly problematic in the 21st century in relation to other art forms? The problem of inequality attached to the opera seems to be divided into three broad entities, each of which is intertwined, either directly or indirectly, in the history of the art form. ”

“In the 19th century, a strong nationalist ethos and national awakening swept across Europe. Inspiration was sought up close; many became interested in the traditions and legends of their own country and people. Thus, many composed music that sought to embody ‘national features’. … The polished self-image of national romantic art seldom left room for the rosy portrayal of others: other peoples and various minorities could often be presented as ‘others’, strangers, in the worst case, a dangerous threat to their own existence. ”

“The traditional way of presenting an opera has a strong fan base that often opposes modernized productions that deviate from the historical or original way of performing. Proponents often argue that a particular aspect, such as caricatures, stereotypical characters or blackface makeup, is part of the nature of the opera. ”

“One might ask, however, whether any obsolete, let alone offensive, acts are justified by the fact that they are ‘characteristic of the art form.'”

“Change rarely happens overnight, and opera is not an extremely fast-moving art form (although the National Opera Covid fan tutte may give the impression of being). “

Marketing & Advertising magazine In the column, Jasmina Amzil, Executive Director of the Brown Girls’ Association, explains how she was asked about a Moroccan man suitable for advertising a Finnish food brand.

“A few interesting people came to mind, but the brand wanted camels and crafts. I know as many Moroccans whose daily chores include camels as Finns whose daily lives include reindeer. ”

“Imperialist nostalgia describes a longing for cultures and traditional ways of life that have been supplanted by colonization and modernization.”

“The longing for destroyed snowy landscapes and the cultures that come from them has already begun in marketing. We miss these things for a reason, but more longing is promised if we sell air travel with snowy landscapes or plastic with pictures of the desert, which is still drying up. ”