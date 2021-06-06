Other magazines Municipal Finland is like a federation

The Foreign Policy researcher Ilona Lahdelma says that in the seminar of her Spanish workplace, Finland was classified as a federal state.

“Later in the presentation, it became clear that the lecturer meant states where administrative responsibilities and powers are divided at the local level – in Germany and Spain this means the state, but in underdeveloped Finland these same powers are in the municipalities.”

“In this sense, it could be said that the Finnish municipal elections correspond to the Spanish regional elections or the German state elections. This is due to the fact that Finland is so far the only EU country with only one state or regional level administration, but at the same time municipalities have economic self-government. In other European countries, even if there are no federal governments, regional, provincial or provincial governments pass their municipalities by their powers. ”

“In other Nordic countries, however, municipalities are ultimately responsible to regional administrations, while in Finland only to the state. In Finland, municipal elections therefore play a more important role than their names. ”

“Of course, it is difficult to make a direct comparison between different countries, because the forms of government in different European countries differ in many ways. … What means, however, is that below the state level there is an administrative level with broad powers independent of the state. In Spain it is Catalonia, in the United Kingdom it is Scotland and in Finland it is Kärsämäki. ”

“Voters in the Finnish system may have a tendency to vote for one party in national politics and for another to vote in municipal elections. On the other hand, national-level party discipline does not work in municipal elections, where, depending on the context, candidates from the same party may support very different lines. Thus, municipal policy, for its part, explains the fragmentation of the Finnish political field. ”

In the Journal of Foreign Policy Miltton’s Executive Vice President Katri Makkonen estimates that biodiversity and species extinction may seem easier than politicized climate change.

“However, difficult decisions, choices and abandonments lie ahead.”

“The consequences of species extinction are global and need to be addressed at a global level. At the same time, the crisis is the most local. The forest debate, the mining projects on the gorge, peat, agriculture, the state of the Baltic Sea and many others are all intertwined in the complex relationship between nature and the economy. ”

“What is the level of consciousness in the Finnish Ministry of Finance is given some indication by its sustainable growth program published in March. Climate change is mentioned 48 times in the program, biodiversity five times. ”