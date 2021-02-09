Other magazines Municipal elections can become a caricature of democracy

Lapin Kansa notes that despite many new coronavirus measures, municipal elections appear to be an immune function for restrictions.

“Politicians want to hold the election as planned on April 18, even though Justice Ministry officials proposed postponing the election. The corona situation can be very difficult in March-April. ”

“Election corona security is not just about the April advance voting and the actual election day voting. The election campaign is already in full swing in March. ”

“Voting activity will probably go down and campaigning will go online. Both of these have major implications for political power relations. ”

“In the previous municipal elections in 2017, 58.9 per cent of those entitled to vote exercised their right to vote. … In the coronary elections, the turnout is likely to fall further. ‘

“Vaccinations are helping, but it’s not yet certain how widely the nation will have peaked by April. Many people may stay home on election day due to uncertainty. ”

“Home voting is possible, but the threshold for requesting it is high. It may also be that the resources of the election organizers do not bend to holding a very large-scale home vote. ”

“It is scary to think of a situation where less than half of those entitled to vote would vote in municipal elections: that would already be a caricature of democracy.”

Karelian writes that preparations for the municipal elections will continue in uncertain conditions.

“There is uncertainty as to whether the elections can be held in a safe manner in April or whether they should be postponed to the autumn. The decision must be taken in the coming weeks or by emergency decision just before the start of the advance voting. “

“In municipal elections, the emphasis is on meeting candidates and voters. Now, interest rate restrictions cut off this traditional communication. Election-related market events, candidate introductions, and soup cannon scuffles cannot be held as before. There is also a high risk of coronation if candidates travel from home to home to meet potential voters in person. ”

“So parties and candidates are looking for new ways to meet. – – Election work is expected to move more to the Internet and its Finnish platforms. It also has its sides and sides. ”

“Interest rate restrictions are feared to lower the overall turnout. Not everyone dares to go to the polls on election day. Although advance polling stations have been added, many fear the risk lurks there as well. ”