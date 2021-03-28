Other magazines Is equality a trap set by the neo-left?

In online news author and researcher Jari Ehrnrooth sees many of the equality efforts currently on display as a neo-leftist trap.

“The special position of our intellectually superior species on this planet is so unwavering that fashionable deep ecological developments on species equality are amusing.”

“The absurd extensions of the concept of equality still need to be taken seriously, as they emerge from the Western legacy of ideology that distorts liberal democracy, at worst to the degree of soft totalitarianism.”

“However, left-wing racial and identity-based civic activism (intersectional feminism, Black Lives Matter, woke, etc.) that has sprung up in the United States and spread to other Western countries is only a new stage in total democratic thinking.

“Speakers on behalf of blacks, women, sexual minorities and nature are attacking the Western ‘system of oppression’ just like Marxists in ancient times on behalf of the proletariat.”

“The distortion of the concept of equality begins as soon as it is rigorously applied to the very qualities that differentiate people. That is when we move on to the equalization of natural, social and cultural differences in values, which is contrary to liberal democracy, usually either a social democratic or a liberal socialist project. It is the waves of this movement that are now hitting high again. ”

In the Journal of Foreign Policy Johanna Ketola, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, and Karoliina Vaakanainen, Research Assistant, write, especially based on the experience of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), that issues of gender identity and sexual minorities are still being integrated into foreign and security policy.

“The subject is difficult, because the conservative values ​​of defending the country, such as the Vatican and Russia, are trying to impede gender equality issues in the definition of the extension of the traditional male-female point of view of gender and gender identity, which a number of states and other actors are already using.”

“Gender identity through the definition has faced in recent years of resistance all over the world. The so-called anti-gender movement has grown in popularity among extreme conservative and right-wing, religious and populist movements. It emphasizes traditional gender roles, opposes ‘gender ideology’ and tends to undermine even ambitious initiatives in the OSCE. ”