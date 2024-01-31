Other magazines | In the labor market, there must be an end to the shadow boxing of quarrelsome people

The People of Lapland according to the escalating dispute between the government and the ay movement into strikes this week speaks of the decay of our political negotiation culture.

“There is a boxing match going on, where the boxers are not interested in winning points, but the goal is to knock out the opponent. The trade union movement wants to get rid of the right-wing government, and the wishes of the right-wing government include a weak ay movement, the kind that is unable to oppose the working life policies of political decision-makers.”

“However, to an outsider's eyes, it would appear to be shadow boxing, where the parties punch past each other. There is no chance of a knockout victory for either of them, because the blows will hit the Finnish economy instead of the scammers, which is already on the canvas.”

“The threat has been tough on both sides. The end result is a stalemate, from which it is difficult for both sides to get out without losing face.”

“Shadow boxing must be put an end to – an agreement must be reached. Where can you find a wise adult who guides the undeveloped opponents to their own corners first and then to the mediation table?”

Karelian states that arguing rarely achieves anything good.

“Burned bridges and inflamed gaps, yes. At worst, the current confrontation creates mistrust between the unions and the government for the entire election season.”

“The labor market is now in desperate need of an agreement, and it cannot be created other than through negotiations. Petteri Orpo's (kok) government has stubbornly stuck to its positions, and on the other hand, the ay movement would have had time to present its own alternatives for reforms. Compromise always requires reciprocity, which has not been seen from either side now.”

Kaleva believes that the importance of the prerequisites for entrepreneurship is also understood in the ay movement.

“When the key points of departure are shared, it is remarkable that there is no common tone in the actions.”

“Citizens deserve better. Now more compromises are needed than the fear of losing prestige and face.”

Trade magazine urges the parties to look in the mirror.

“In the Ay movement, you have to understand that you also have to be able to agree on difficult, unpleasant things.”

“The Finnish Confederation of Business and Finnish Entrepreneurs also have a place to think.”

“Do we want to go down the path of division indicated by the USA? Would Sweden be a more effective example? Good things have been achieved there by working together.”