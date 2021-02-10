Other magazines Immigration would take the Finnish economy towards the level of the rest of the Nordic region

Kauppalehti will discuss a report on the economic outlook published by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

“There is plenty to do in the labor market, in taxation and in the innovation machinery. … The standard of living of Finns is still lower than before the financial crisis. In the next few years, the gap with the other Nordic countries will only grow. ”

“Officials say the slow productivity growth is not just due to the collapse of the mobile business, but the loss of cost competitiveness during the financial crisis and the slow adjustment of the labor market to the shock of the electronics industry. It is no good promise that investment will still reach pre-financial crisis levels. ”

“By many measures, Finland is now approaching peripheral countries that are considered to be remote corners of Europe. … Finland can only remain a Nordic welfare state if the government succeeds in raising employment and productivity so that the sustainability of public finances is safeguarded. ”

Savon Sanomat According to the Finnish labor market, the operation of the Finnish labor market is not successful.

“There should be a much broader agreement locally, as this would make it possible to take better care of cost competitiveness.”

“One of the saddest messages about the publication of Monday’s report was that Finland’s innovation machine is broken. The importance of research and development and training to solve this problem can hardly be overemphasized. ”

“In terms of exports, Juha Sipilä’s (central) government’s much-tarnished competitiveness agreement seems to have been the right thing to do in the light of history. On the other hand, the decisions of the same government to cut from education were definitely wrong. ”

Karelian notes that the better economic growth in Sweden and Norway compared to Finland is also explained by higher net immigration of the working age population and better employment of immigrants.

“Thus, a model for the accelerated acquisition and employment of skilled foreign labor is urgently being prepared for Finland as well. It would also quell the contradiction between rising unemployment and budding labor shortages. ”

Turku Sanomat writes that the ministry report advocates a substantial increase in net immigration.

“Naturally, the report calls for an increase in the labor force participation of immigrants.”

“We have been filling labor shortages in buildings, shipyards and farms with the help of foreigners for a long time. It has not been about immigration, but foreigners have been acquired temporarily and seasonally. The practice has led to problems in, among other things, compliance with labor law. ”