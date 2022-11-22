Other magazines | Finland can no longer afford to go into debt

Trade magazine times the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Finland’s economic management.

“Folding the debt. Structural reforms that support growth. Dismantling labor market rigidities and incentive traps.”

“Finland’s economy has continued to recover from the corona virus this year, and is growing by about two percent. Next year, growth will slow down when export demand and domestic consumption freeze.”

“Although the near future looks difficult, the real problems will only come to the fore in the coming years. The large spending increases of recent times have taken Finland on a risky path.”

“In the future, Finland needs significant stabilization of the public finances. Age-related expenses will increase significantly in the future, which requires room for maneuver.”

“In terms of spending, the key area is social and health care. The Social Security reform has the potential for efficiency gains, but the model lacks sufficient incentives for savings.”

“The collective agreement system must be reformed so that it is more flexible in economic shocks.”

“There is nothing new in the IMF’s recommendations. What should be done in Finland has been known for a long time. However, history does not give reason for hope. One government after another seems to be waiting for the recommendations to turn into orders.”

Hämeen Sanomat according to the IMF’s most important message is that Finland’s public finances must be stabilized.

“The debt ratio has run away during the governments of Antti Rinnee (sd) and Sanna Marin (sd). – – Of course, the term of government has been tinged with big crises. The left-wing government ended up covering the growing deficit by taking on debt and continuing the recovery.”

“Public debt is easy to hide, but difficult to liquidate. Finland cannot afford a sudden cut in public spending that would freeze the national economy completely. Public indebtedness must be reduced purposefully and at a calm pace. At the same time, structural reforms are needed.”

Ilkka-Pohjalainen draws attention to Sdp’s new use of language.

“Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at the Sdp party council in Lappeenranta an ugly word that the party has avoided until now: adaptation. Until recently, the conversation has been something completely different.”

“Even though the prime minister’s speeches lacked concreteness about what really needed to be done, the change in policy is worth noting. On top of that, the ugly word was said right before the parliamentary election campaigns started.”