Other magazines | Experts are no longer required to be civilized

In the library journal historian Jussi Jalonen estimates that extremism, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have made the expert's public role even more significant.

“However, is today's expertise based on sufficient reading? “

“The public expertise gained through the contribution of the media can be the way to the stars, even to a politically influential position for many people.”

“Narrow-mindedness and lack of reading have crept into expertise, however. Especially in the economic discussion, the questions are of uniform quality. The star economists of the media too often draw their patent answers from well-worn articles of faith. … Historians who have emerged into the public eye, on the other hand, can at worst fall into self-indulgent regression, where everything is justified by a stereotypical perception of the past.”

“Of course, few experts are capable of being a general talent like a Renaissance genius. The problem is that the media can easily elevate an individual expert to this position.”

“Today, too many experts are threatened by the danger of sacrificing analyticity for rabble-rousing, politicking and personal branding. In that case, education or reading is no longer important.”

In Talous ja Yhtiškunta magazine The director of Labore, Mika Maliranta, writes that economists are in many ways, even accused.

“This is understandable. It seems that we have infiltrated everywhere: the official machinery, to be interviewed by newspapers, as TV guests, as members of parliament and to be heard by parliamentary committees. Dancing with the Stars After all, no economists have been seen in the program yet.”

“At the other extreme are those who are curious about investment tips, who believe that economists have some secret information about the future development of the stock market. – – At the other extreme are the irritated idlers. In their vocabulary, we are wannabe naturalists who do not understand that man is a conscious being with emotions that guide behavior.”

“Economics has become a strong mainstream. It can be seen in the fact that the economics departments of high-quality universities teach the same things. In this respect, mainstream economics resembles school medicine.”

“School medicine does not easily accept new forms of treatment. … Even in mainstream economics, the threshold to join the flow is high.”

“But history proves that it is possible to access the toolbox, and this is how economics is completed.”