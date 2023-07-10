Other magazines | Even Star Wars breeds fascism

Church and city columnist Ella Luoma tells how popular culture has tried to get hold of fascism in many ways.

“Science fiction writer Lindsay Ellis has suggested that the way Darth Vader represents the Empire in the Star Wars films was copied from Nazi propaganda. Its most famous producer was the German film director Leni Riefenstahl.”

“After the Second World War, the imagery became part of popular culture, when it took on a new meaning: Riefenstahl’s angles and aesthetics began to portray evil. In the Star Wars movies, the Nazis are not marching, but the soldiers of the totalitarian dictatorship, i.e. the galactic Empire.”

“The treatment of fascism in popular culture is wild. The Captain America product family is visited by a figure referring to Hitler, whose face is a big red skull. Thanos, known from the Avengers films, is an eco-fascist, and in the Harry Potter book series, Voldemort is a creature who has partially renounced his humanity, who cherishes the notion of the purity of the wizarding race.”

“The Star Wars prequel trilogy tries to describe how extremists gain a stranglehold: the senate of the galactic republic, which is afraid of all foreigners, tired of corruption and disagreements, and always prepared for the threat of terrorism, needs a strong leader and votes Senator Palpatine as the republic’s chancellor. The Senate eventually grants emergency powers, and Palpatine becomes dictator.”

“Not terribly exciting if you were going to see an adventure film set in space, but fascism rarely takes root in society. It’s small changes in public opinion, stretching the boundaries and riding on people’s fears.”

“In Finland, it is customary to treat extremist movements lightly. If something happens, it’s either a joke or an isolated incident. Nazis have become a meme and fascism is hard to recognize, unless it is a strongly caricatured character on the big screen.”

Homeland editor-in-chief Freija Öczan estimates that the idea of ​​mocking the Holocaust and its victims does not usually even cross the mind of Finns.

“That’s why it felt bad to watch the uproar over Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnila’s (ps) flirtation with the Nazi symbol and its later dismissal as humor.”

“‘If you start these, the next one will come soon’, Riikka Purra explained to Ilta-Sanom why the Basic Finns did not go to replace Junnila with another minister, but the matter was left to Junnila’s own decision.”

“The same words could be said for Purra. If flirting with the Nazi ideology is not put to a sharp end, the next one will soon follow.”