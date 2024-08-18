Other magazines | Democracy must be defended

Apu magazine in the column, Doctor of Philosophy Pekka Sauri reflects on democracy and its foundations.

“Western liberal democracy is an endangered species. Less than ten percent of humanity lives in a full democracy, and the proportion has not been growing at all.”

“Democracy is not a given. The basis of people’s power is negotiation and agreement on common issues based on open discussion for all. It follows that the whole system depends on what kind of open discussion it is. At the moment, a discussion open to all seems confused and aimless in liberal democracies.”

“Finland is a small nation, and the whole world’s democracy cannot be saved by the power of five million Finns. But Finland can make an impact as an active part of the European Union. Europe’s leadership vacuum is waiting to be filled. Finland might now have a favorable opportunity to fill the vacuum with clear speeches in favor of democracy, freedom and mutual understanding.”

“The hope of democracy lies in the fact that a person cannot live for a long time in a state of constant agitation, rage and anger. It is simply not possible.”

Suomen Kuvalehti docent Hanna Wass writes about the future of politics.

“Trump’s popularity also indicates a deeper change in political culture. According to researcher Benjamin Moffit, bad habits are an integral part of the populist way of doing politics.”

“It’s a kind of paradiastole, a rhetorical trick that tries to present a vice as a virtue. Bad behavior is not inappropriate nagging and harassment, but a way to show strong leadership.”

“At the same time as men who behave badly are scrambling forward in politics, the political views of young people in particular are strongly differentiated by gender. … It is possible that politics will turn into a battlefield between the sexes and the culture wars that are already in power will expand into a gender war.”

“Another possibility is that female politicians begin to adapt to the neo-masculine culture in order to address conservative female voters alongside men. Kamala Harris can also be seen as a ‘hard-fisted’ candidate who has had a long career in criminal justice and is thus able to bring the bad guys under control.”

“In this case, there is a risk that the aggressive style becomes mainstream and becomes, as it were, a normal way of campaigning and doing politics. That, in turn, might decrease the desire of those who support softer values ​​to run for office in elections or to vote at all.”