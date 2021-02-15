Other magazines Censorship should not be outsourced to social media giants

In the information week Jyrki Kasvi, who is on a sick leave as a digital influencer, is considering the use of power by Twitter, Facebook and other companies.

“Even the most powerful person in the world, the President of the United States, is not immune to corporate power. If you violate the Terms of Use and, for example, incite your followers to violence, your user account will be closed. ”

“Social media companies are not very consistent users of power. For example, when Myanmar politicians incited their supporters on Facebook to persecute the Rohingya minority, the accounts remained open for a long time, even though thousands died. ”

“Many would like social media to be under the control of the authorities. Similarly, social media companies do their best not to be held responsible for content posted by users. ”

“Some companies lobby for self-regulation: they don’t have to regulate, they take care of it themselves. … We have outsourced censorship to ICT waste! ”

“Are international mega-companies like Facebook and Alphabet the right party to decide what we get to see and share? No. They are not accountable to the voters but to the shareholders. Their decisions cannot be appealed. Decisions are not public. … If, for any reason, a fundamental right such as freedom of expression is to be restricted, it must be based on law, not on the market. ‘

In online news Aku Aarva, Executive Director of European Finland, hopes that the EU and its member states will find a common tone in foreign policy.

“The European Union, which is strong in foreign policy, is an important issue for Finland in terms of security policy.”

“The plates are on the run from the dinner table when the Prime Minister challenges the foreign policy leadership of the President of the Republic and the European Union seeks a sense of a unified foreign policy line. At the same time, the nation is putting pressure on decision-makers ’necks, demanding quick and decisive responses to the day’s crises on numerous Finnish platforms. Is it really the case that the International Hockey Federation is more determined in its foreign policy than the 27 EU member states – after all, the organization withdrew the Games from Belarus after about a year of procrastination. ”

“We Finns need to seriously consider who or who leads Finland’s foreign policy in relation to the European Union’s foreign policy. … In the longer term, the ambiguity may lead to two parallel foreign policy lines of the state leadership instead of occasional foreign policy tweets: the line of the President of the Republic and the line taken by the Prime Minister in the European Council. ‘