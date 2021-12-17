Other magazines Applying the emergency brake stretches

Morning paper notes that lack of vaccine coverage and a slow pace of vaccination have become bottlenecks in the fight against coronavirus.

“Not only should all unvaccinated be vaccinated, but most obviously everyone needs a third vaccine. An additional challenge is that the recommended interval between vaccinations is shrinking to about three months. ”

“The effectiveness of the vaccines seems to be declining even before the previous six-month Interim is over. At the same time, coronary vaccinations are difficult to access and there is not enough time for third vaccinations. … Of course we need enough vaccines, but also those who have the authority and competence to vaccinate. ”

“It was high time the government woke up. Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Family and Basic Services, says she is working to involve occupational health care more closely in coronavirus vaccinations. This must be done without delay. ”

“It is in everyone’s interest that we avoid large-scale closures of society. The early months of Korona showed that they caused considerable mental and financial losses. Now is the time to act. ”

Savon Sanomat writes that the third round of vaccination has started amazingly slowly.

“Experts wanted to keep the vaccination interval for a long time at six months, even though the effectiveness of the second vaccine is starting to decline earlier. The recommendation was finally shortened to 5-6 months, but the question is whether an even shorter vaccination interval is justified. ”

“Christmas is a week away. If Kiuru’s state of mind is to be realized, there is no time to waste. And why delay? The virus does not recognize public holidays. ”

Kainuun Sanomat according to the authorities.

“It has been discussed in different working groups, it has been considered and it has been said that it and this are being considered. Applying the emergency brake is now too far. ”

“Communicating about the situation has been less than the beginning of a pandemic. Why? Is there a fear now that the price of restrictions will be too high for economic development? ”

Hufvudstadsbladetia is concerned about Kiuru’s public criticism of health authorities.

“It makes the corona fight more difficult, and more broadly damages confidence in society. In the background discussions, it becomes clear that fear is spreading among the experts, because the criticism of Kiuru leads to problems. The situation is unhealthy. Besides, the government has promised to make science-based solutions. ”