Other magazines | Another disaster threatens the Middle East

Turku Sanomat believes that even if no party actually hopes for a large-scale conflict in the Middle East, drifting into it is still possible.

“The fear of the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East grew even more over the weekend after Israel assured that it would continue countermeasures after the death of 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on the Golan Heights.”

“The attack targeted the village of Majdal Shams, inhabited by the Druze minority. Israel has blamed the attack on the Lebanese-based extremist organization Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran. Hezbollah has denied its involvement in the attack.”

“Lebanon is in a difficult place due to Hezbollah’s attack and its possible retaliatory actions. There is no widespread support in the country for a war against Israel, as it could mean aerial bombardment and even a ground invasion. In its official statements, Lebanon has emphasized the importance of an international investigation into the attack on the Golan.”

“A wide escalation of the conflict would not necessarily serve the interests of Israel either, whose military resources are tied to the fight against Hamas. Peace in the Middle East is still not in sight, but the international community must continue its efforts to promote it.”

Morning paper warns that if Lebanon and Israel fight harder, the entire region would quickly be drawn into hostilities.

“Israel carried out attacks on Hezbollah positions deep in Lebanon over the weekend, but there was still no very violent counterattack from Israel over the weekend.”

“If Israel attacks with full force also against Hezbollah, there is a high probability that Iran would also join the war directly, which could quickly lead to a total war in practically the entire Middle East.”

“The Gaza war and Saturday’s tragedy as part of it remind us again that wars are easy to start, but really hard to end. More than 39,000 people have already died in the war in Gaza started by the terrorist organization Hamas against Israel in October, about 15,000 of them children.”

Kaleva ponders how, if at all, the direction could still be turned away from the storm.

“Triggering an explosive situation is difficult in the complex political reality that has turned into a cycle of revenge. Finding a solution won’t be made easier by Israel’s excessive tough grip on Gaza.”

“The UN, the Arab states, the United States and Britain must now show their ability to negotiate and exert pressure. A full-scale war in the Middle East would quickly turn into a human catastrophe affecting millions. If prolonged, the instability would heavily destabilize the global economy.”