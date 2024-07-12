Other magazines | An agreement must be reached on the financing of Yleisradio

Ilkka-Pohjalainen notes that the parliamentary working group that considered Yle’s financing still did not finish its presentation, but the solutions were moved forward again to August.

“Whether it will be ready even then is far from certain. It is also unclear how much of Yle’s budget has been proposed to be cut.”

“Based on the public discussion of politicians, those who understand Yle’s current funding can be found on the left side of the party field and the greens. The fiercest cutters are basic Finns. The party wants Yle to go on a diet, because others are also adapting. There is also undisguised dissatisfaction with Yle’s content line. Basic Finns want money out of Yle, because its content is too green-leftist.”

“The justification is bad. The success of basic Finns in the national elections is partly thanks to Yle. Anyone who follows Yle’s news and current affairs programs can notice that the representatives of basic Finns are able to express their positions and views well. They need Yle just as much as Yle needs them.”

“In terms of Yle’s independence, it is important that its funding results in a sustainable parliamentary compromise that crosses the borders of the government and the opposition. If it doesn’t happen, the ruling parties will make the decision.”

“That would be short-sighted and stupid. A precedent would be created, on the basis of which the coalition in power at any given time would define Yle’s tasks. That would take away credible independence at once.”

Future of the countryside says that according to the negotiation information, Perusfinomaiset would have wanted to cut Yle more than a compromise, and the Left Alliance did not want to cut at all.

“The condition of the agreement is that all parliamentary groups approve the proposal of the working group.”

“Yle’s funding has traditionally been compromised between parliamentary parties. Yle is a parliamentary company, and its decision-making has not been part of the traditional government-opposition arrangement.”

“Striving for compromises is already a value in itself, because confrontation has intensified in political decision-making.”

“There can be many opinions on the working group’s proposal, but it is important that the matter is decided on in a parliamentary and unanimous manner. Compromises are difficult, and no one is completely satisfied with the end result.”

“The same also applies to Yle’s program contents. You can and should criticize, but interfering with the content of the programs is not a matter for politicians.”