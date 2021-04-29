Other magazines Agreeing on a framework is only a truce for the government

Karelian notes that the governing parties finally agreed on Wednesday on the broad lines of the framework dispute.

“Whether the swelling of the mid-midst into these dimensions was a crisis or a show, the background was not only the government program shattered by the corona pandemic but also and especially the pain in the center. Chairman Annika Saarikko seems to have received what he was looking for: at least at the press conference of the government five about the reconciliation, he was clearly the second minister of the government. … Now it is only necessary to be able to preserve the place so that the rhetoric of the election platform ends the talk of the Red Greens. “

“Profiling as a guardian of strict financial discipline may well anticipate that Saarikko has already decided to step in the wash of the Minister of Finance when Matti Vanhanen resigns. The question is whether Vanhanen will leave before or after the municipal elections. The departure before the election would know that the center would remain in the headlines even after this fuss subsides. That would be necessary during the elections. “

Evening paper estimates that after a week of rebellion, returning the center to the government line is not easy.

“How can it be explained to members and supporters if there isn’t much to show for a concrete result?”

“The center has now used its rebel arsenal. It is no longer possible to leave the negotiating table and the government without a complete loss of credibility. ”

“The‘ government crisis ’we have now seen has been a weak presentation for the center and also for the other governing parties as well as Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd). After more than a week of twisting, we got to where we really should have started. ”

Morning paper considers it likely that the government’s difficulties will continue.

“Even if the prime minister continues to be able to act as a unifying force, it is to be expected that the coexistence of the center and the Greens in the same government, in particular, will become increasingly difficult.”

“Next, the pressure on the unity of the government will be created by the result of the municipal elections, which may be a bad shock for some government parties. The real touchstone will be in the autumn, when the actual budget debate begins. ”

Kalevan according to, the crisis that erupted in the framework dispute shows that government cooperation has been difficult for the center.

“Although the party got its goals through the government program, it has been difficult for the supporters to justify things. The government has shown itself to be a red-green actor, with a squeak and part of the auxiliary party left in the center. ”

“The center played rich and poor. … Whether the result is credible, it will be seen in the municipal elections. ”