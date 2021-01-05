Other magazines A green environment increases exercise

Kaleva writes that a green living environment promotes mobility.

“Strong evidence on the impact of the environment on the movement of Finns was provided by a joint study of the University of Oulu and ODL Sports Clinic on exercise among middle-aged people, published under Christmas. The result of the study was that a green living environment encourages mobility. ”

“The result was not determined by asking the habits of the citizens but by strictly measuring. … The mobility of the participants in the study was measured with a wrist meter and the data obtained from them were combined with the data on the greenery of the residential area. ‘

“The result was that the greener the environment, the more abundant the movement. The result cannot be considered a big surprise. In any case, research now provides support for urban planning, for example. Green areas are not only elements of urban image or structure, but also have a direct link to the health of citizens. ”

Southern Finland Sanomat according to Korona will plague the economy for a long time.

“The year 2020, marked by the coronary crisis, ended with good news for the economy: coronary vaccines were launched and distributed.”

“Returning to normal from crisis conditions is, of course, good news. But a quick return will not be, and not even easy. ”

“While the mere knowledge of the coronary vaccine was enough to stimulate the market, the spring season is still a survival day for many companies. This is especially true in the service sectors. ”

“The temporary bankruptcy law, which has been in force since last spring, will expire at the end of January. It has protected companies from bankruptcies but at the same time pushed inevitable bankruptcies forward. ”

“His own contract is still a change in the direction of public finances. … As the economy returns to normal, fiscal adjustment and debt management are ahead. ‘

Lapin Kansa writes that the price of electricity has overtaken the care of the environment.

“While the past year has been historically warm, concerns about the threats posed by global warming are diminishing. According to a recent study, people’s willingness to pay a higher price for energy to reduce environmental damage has been declining for two years in a row. ”

“Although Finns still consider the fight against global warming important, they do not want to pay anything for electricity. Price and tax increases are usually justified by lofty things, such as environmental ones, but that is not enough. Environmentally friendly choices should be reflected in the bill. ”