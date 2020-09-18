Other magazines A generous stimulus budget postpones the solution of Finland’s problems to the future, and thus cannot be continued indefinitely

Etelä-Suomen Sanomat considers it an achievement that the government survived the budget conflict on the surface.

“Unfortunately, the preservation of the agreement again required so many compromises that in many cases the gift was inevitably disappointing.”

“As for the much-talked-about employment measures, the impression was that the government knows what should be done, but is not afraid to do it all itself to stay together.”

“Even the monetary price of the budget deal was expensive. … Of course, the interest rate crisis would have forced any kind of government on the path of stimulative economic policy, and there is no alternative for a moment. ‘

“Fortunately, the additional expenditures that increased the deficit the most are, for the most part, mainly non-recurring. Yet the government itself knows that it cannot continue to be so generous indefinitely. ”

Kauppalehti is surprised at the level of indebtedness, although a brisk additional borrowing was expected from the budget.

“The recovery line itself is in line with the steps of the Vihriälä working group and the chosen economic strategy, for example, but the government has put a new gear in the recovery.”

“Finland gets a low-cost loan from the market, which is worth using to recover from the crisis. Finland’s problem is the long-term income base on which the debtor is to be serviced in due course. ”

“The idea of ​​balancing public finances by raising employment was still clear in the government program. Now the employment target is being postponed until the end of the decade, and the red thread on fiscal consolidation is blurring. ”

Ilta-Sanomat according to the budget went overtime.

“The amount and rationale for the planned deficit and debt for next year is difficult to accept.”

“The budget’s debt margin has been pulled to the upper end in excess of certain expenditures yet to be known, so that the state will be prepared for perhaps rising interest costs and other needs that may arise over the next year without the need for additional budgets.”

“In responsible economics, the budget is for known spending and not a means of pre-allocating attractive debt to the needs that sometimes arise.”

Evening paper writes that the government should have taken a much bolder approach to structural problems in the Finnish economy, such as low employment.

“Massive recovery will only heat up for a moment, especially if the money is not spent on sustainable growth investments such as education and research.”