Other magazines A buttocks would be a safe way to greet

In Eve actor Hannu-Pekka Björkman says that at the end of the year he had already missed hugs and handshakes.

“The nods of the head and the knocking of the elbows seemed distant and very formal ways to greet. There was a lack of confidence in the touch, and with it a sense of intimacy. ”

“But it’s clear that what was still normal and everyday yesterday is now gone and may soon look weird and old-fashioned.”

“However, we may learn something from old, already lost patterns of behavior. With the pandemic, the urge of an Erasmus Rotterdam resident to cross the mouth after a sneeze and apologize to those who have asked for health or a blessing as a result of the sneeze does not seem strange. ”

“Nowadays, rubbing your noses feels downright defying fate. Greeting with a nose was a well-known way in Finnish Lapland but also in Swedish Dalarna and Karelia. ”

“In these times of ordeal, the old way of spitting in the palm of your hand before shaking hands for the sheer joy of seeing you again feels almost insane.”

“Hugging, or as a form of greeting from antiquity to the Middle Ages. … The public embrace ended in the late 17th century. One of the reasons for this was probably the smallpox that spread from the wounds of the mouth. ”

“Hugging in our own time is a relatively fresh and reborn form of greeting. The habit returned to our culture in part with the empathy trainings of the 1980s. ”

“Our own time would need new forms of greeting. It could be matched by a greeting from the Yao tribe in Central Africa, where their own buttocks or thighs are slapped. ”

In a Democrat Tua Onnela works as a language police officer and reveals his 2020 obnoxious word.

“Resilience is a useful term in science that opens up in the same way among people in the same discipline. But, dear journalists and others writing to the common people, we don’t need a word of resilience. ”

“I have seen media resilience of a thousand different applications. Sometimes it means perseverance, sometimes flexibility, sometimes it means the general functioning or coping of society or the individual. Sometimes it’s anything good, but sometimes it feels like the author doesn’t know what it means. ”

“If the word is compelled to be used, I would suggest sticking to the definition of psychology. Then resilience means mental resilience, that is, how well a person copes with crises. If, on the other hand, the author wants to talk about perseverance, readiness for change, flexibility or foresight, I suggest that he talk about them. ”