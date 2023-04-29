“Saint Seiya: the beginning”, the film based on the story of “Knights of the Zodiac” it’s just bad. This has been stated by critics and fans of one of the most popular manga and anime in the world after its theatrical release. So bad has this adaptation been that it reached the lowest point of being compared to the fateful “Dragonball Evolution”, one of the worst live-action in history. What else did they say and why do fans think this feature film doesn’t work?

Fans of “Saint Seiya” do not forgive

The voice of the fans is clear when they like or dislike something. This time, the film directed by Tomasz Bagiński completely earned the hatred of “Knights of the Zodiac” connoisseurs, who have even felt offended for not respecting the original story created by Masami Kurumada.

Opinions of the fans on “Saint Seiya: the beginning”. Photo: composition LR/Facebook

They describe it as “the worst of the worst” and definitely as “one of the worst adaptations of an anime/manga to the cinema”. A fan recapped what has happened in recent years: “It happened with ‘Dragon Ball Evolution’, ‘Death Note’, and now with Knights of the Zodiac. How sad!”

“Saint Seiya: the beginning” crushed by criticism

As if the comments from the fans were not enough, the most famous film portals in the world have also given their verdict on the film and the comments and ratings are definitely not positive. On IMDb it barely appears with a 5.4 out of 10 and on Rotten Tomatoes, for now, it still awaits a special score.

Rating of “Saint Seiya: the beginning” according to the critic. Photo: IMDb

With the previous panorama and all the negative comments about the film on social networks, it is possible that the reception of the film in the coming days will not be entirely positive, despite its box office.

