02/28/2025



Updated at 11: 13h.























At 11.30 on this Friday morning of Carnival and after an extraordinary government council, Jorge Azcón will announce another mastodontic investment in Aragon. An already known, but the technological giant Microsoft expands its commitment to these lands and the expansion of its data centers and elevates the planned investment until reaching 10,000 million.

The Council of the Aragonese Executive has reviewed the conditions of this investment, advanced once again by Azcón a few days ago, at an informative breakfast in Madrid, when I did with Stellantis and the Mugafactoría de Batterías Electricos de la China Catl said that “a historical investment was going to be completed soon.” In the Plenary of the Cortes, the head of the Regional Executive has given the figures: the 2,800 are added to the 6,600 already announced by the technological multinational and consolidate that gigantic commitment to Aragon.

Microsoft announced once the intention to locate three data centers in the Centrovía de la Muela polygon (Zaragoza), in the Zaragoza technology park and in Villamayor de Gállego, just ten kilometers from the capital.