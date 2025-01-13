Otegi believes that “a horizon without prisoners, refugees or deportees” is an “investment for coexistence”

Arnaldo Otegi has ratified the demand that thousands of people made last Saturday in the streets of Bilbao to facilitate the release of ETA prisoners from prison, and has also pointed out that it is an “investment in the future” to improve coexistence. After the meeting of the EH Bildu Political Table, Otegi assured that “setting a horizon without prisoners, without refugees and without deportees” is “an investment for coexistence”, because it will be “good for the future of this country”. In this sense, the general coordinator of EH Bildu has opted not to remain installed in the “battle of the story looking to the past” but rather to “look to the future.” It is “much more productive and much more satisfying to look to the future.” “We are trying to make it understood that the freedom of prisoners, the return of deportees or refugees is an investment for coexistence in this country and we want to make it understood that this consolidates a coexistence not based on impunity, but based on justice and in the strict application of current legislation,” he maintained.

Precisely this demand expressed during the demonstration called by Sare has received criticism from victims’ associations, such as Covite or the Fernando Buesa Foundation, who have considered that it is “absolutely unacceptable to ask for impunity for those who have killed, injured, kidnapped, extorted and persecuted in the name of ETA.” Otegi has considered that “those tens of thousands of people who accompanied the prisoners in the Bilbao demonstration are in a constructive position of building coexistence” and, at the same time, in “a demanding position with respect to the application of legality.” current that can satisfy a demand that from our point of view is a horizon that should be drawn with common sense in this country.” Furthermore, he has pointed out that EH Bildu “has already made many contributions in the direction of building coexistence” and has indicated that it has not refused and “on many occasions” has “looked at the past and made self-critical decisions with respect to the past.” although he has insisted that it is “much more productive and much more satisfying to look to the future.”

New Political Table

The Political Table of EH Bildu has prepared a proposal from 31 militants from Euskadi and Navarra for the new governing body of the coalition that will emerge from its third Congress that will take place on February 8 in Pamplona, ​​although there is still a deadline until this Sunday. 19 to present an alternative list. Otegi has pointed out that the proposal made by the current Board combines “experience and youth” with an average age of 46 years. “And you know that some of us raise the average,” he said ironically, since he will continue the position. In the proposal there are “more women than men” although it is not yet the definitive list. This Political Table will be the one that will carry out the measures to seek a new model of relationship between Euskadi and the State, which must be translated into “a new political status for the country,” he noted. “It will be up to this political table, together with other political, union and social agents, to prepare and approve, if possible, if there are conditions, that political status,” he said. In addition, he will be in charge of “leading a commitment to anti-neoliberal public policies and public policies that put the interest of the working majorities and the popular majorities of our country at the center.”