Lisbon (AFP)

Benfica’s Portuguese international defender, Nicolas Otamendi, was robbed in his home by a gang that reports indicated that it “specialized in thefts of many football players.”

Benfica said in a brief statement: “Nicolas Otamendi was the victim of a burglary at his residence, but the player and his family are in good condition despite the embarrassment caused by this situation.”

According to the popular daily Corio da Mania, the 33-year-old was attacked by five masked people who tied him with a belt.

The attack took place in a villa owned by Otamendi, south of the Portuguese capital, upon his return to it on Sunday evening, after Benfica’s victory over Famalecao (4-1) in the fourteenth stage of the local league.

The newspaper reported that “the assailants left with watches, jewelry and about 300,000 euros.”

Benfica reported that an investigation had been opened and, according to Corio da Mania, there is a suspicion that a well-organized international gang has carried out similar thefts with many players in the world of football in recent years.

Otamendi previously played for Porto, Manchester City, and Valencia, Spain. He also participated in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups with the Argentina national team, with whom he won the Copa America this summer.