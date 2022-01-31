A very otaku Royal Rumble

Last weekend the most recent Royal Rumble of the WWE. This event, in which there is only one winner, was quite striking not only because of its fights, but also because the anime world had an unexpected appearance. the fighters Sasha Banks Y Zelina Vega were characterized as Usagi from sailor Moon Y Madara Uchiha respectively.

Although this took many by surprise, we do not often associate anime with wrestling, the truth is that it is something that is already unprecedented. The great Zelina Vega She has already shown that she is a skilled cosplayer and that is why we decided to share some of her best works with you.

Zelina Vega the fighter lover of cosplay

Zelina Vega She is a professional wrestler WWE that currently participates with the brand rawas well as a champion of the Tag Team of women. In addition to her achievements in the world of wrestling, it seems that she is a huge fan of anime and video games. His Instagram it is filled with quite a few characterizations.

Of course we already saw it as Madara Uchiha during the Royal Rumble most recent but not the only character of Naruto what have you done. It seems that Zelina Vega he is a fan of the ninja of the leaf, since he has created several cosplays inspired by other ninjas such as the powerful Rock Lee and the skilled Neji Hyuuga.

Furthermore we can also see that Zelina Vega maybe she’s a fan of Pokemon, specifically from his anime. A couple of her most notable cosplays were inspired by the member of the Team Rocket, Jesse, and in the dear nurse Joy. If he used the latter in one of his contests it would surely be hilarious.

The world of video games has not been spared either. Zelina Vega since it has a quite remarkable characterization of Morrigan. Although she emerged from the saga of Darkstalkers has been invited in several crossovers of capcom so there’s a wide sea of ​​possibilities as to where you met her. Now that we know about this facet of the fighter, we would like her to attend more fights in this way. As long as it’s not copyright infringement, of course.

