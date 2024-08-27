Ciudad Juarez.– The Chihuahuan Youth Institute (Ichijuv), in collaboration with Bazar Otaku, held the 2024 edition of the Chuo Koen Fest in Ciudad Juárez’s Central Park, an event that brought together more than 2,000 young people from the region.

This annual festival has gained popularity among pop culture, anime and gaming enthusiasts, offering a platform for young people to express themselves and participate in various activities.

The event included a prominent cosplay contest, which attracted over 50 participants.

Dalú Fergari took first place with an elaborate cosplay of Hashirama Senju, a character from the anime Naruto, winning a Nintendo Switch.

Dani Cross took second place for his portrayal of Tanjiro Kamado from the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba, and received a smart speaker as a prize.

Alejandro Monaghan completed the podium by taking third place with his cosplay of Link, from the video game The Legend of Zelda, and was awarded a tablet.

The Chuo Koen Fest also featured a bazaar offering a wide variety of Asian goods and food.

Attendees were able to purchase T-shirts, stickers and plush toys related to anime and popular culture.

The bazaar’s offerings reflected the young people’s interest in these topics, creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere throughout the event.

The musical group Control Z was in charge of livening up the day with a live performance, adding a musical component that was very well received by the audience present.

The group’s presentation was one of the many activities that enriched the festival program.

During the opening of the event, Fernanda Martínez, General Director of Ichijuv, expressed the importance of these meetings for the youth of Ciudad Juárez.

Martínez highlighted the commitment of Governor Maru Campos to the region’s youth, stressing that events such as the Chuo Koen Fest are an example of the state government’s support in providing them with opportunities for expression and recreation.

“These festivals not only offer fun, but also a platform for young people to showcase their creativity and talent. We are very pleased with the participation and enthusiasm we have seen today,” said Martinez.

Paloma González, a representative of the Chihuahua Youth Institute (Ichijuv), also spoke at the event.

González highlighted the joint effort between Ichijuv and Bazar Otaku to carry out the festival and emphasized the positive impact it has on the youth community.

“It is very gratifying to see the response of young people and their active participation in events such as the Chuo Koen Fest. These spaces are crucial to foster creativity and social integration among the youth of Ciudad Juárez.

“We want to continue supporting and promoting activities that allow them to develop their skills and enjoy their hobbies,” said Gonzalez.

The Chuo Koen Fest was made possible thanks to the support of several sponsors, including Telcel, Taquería Rivas, Casas Homes, Bentto Sushi and Manzana de California.

Their collaboration was fundamental to the realization of the event, contributing to its success and the satisfaction of the attendees.

Chuo Koen Fest 2024 proved to be a successful platform for youth expression and the celebration of pop culture in Ciudad Juárez.

With a wide range of activities and active community participation, the festival continues to establish itself as an important event for young people in the region.

