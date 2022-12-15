Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The and the fans passionate about anime or manga in Japan Y in the world they are known as otaku.

This term was originated by columnist Akio Nakamori about 1989 on the Burikko Manga Magazinea term now used to refer to anime fansanime characters or the “comic books” in Japan known as sleeve.

According to a Japanese study in 2013, about 42 percent of the population in their country considered themselves Otaku.

While in the western area, otaku is used equivalently to a geekbut on a “higher” level.

People who usually decide to do cosplaythat is, dressing up as anime characters, are also known as Otakus.

There are various categories of Otaku, because in Japan it can be used for anyone who is passionate about something, whether it is anime or not, for example, gastronomy otaku, video games, figures, among others.

The otaku day that It is celebrated on December 15 of each year.is used for celebrate characters, authors, anime and fans around this movement that has more and more followers.

Despite the fact that the word can be used in a derogatory way, every day millions of followers defend their own tastes, to claim and appropriate this term with pride.

It should be noted that geeks have their own day, with May 25 being Geek Pride Day.