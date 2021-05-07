In the morning today the famous voice actor Lalo Garza shared the news through his official twitter. According to official reports, he was hospitalized in the Chivatito since last April due to complications from the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the virus took another victim. Osvaldo Trejo Rodriguez was a young voice actor who had worked for series of Crunchyroll, giving courses in Locutores.com of dubbing and locution.

In addition to Long Heron, there were several actresses and voice actors like Ale Delint they also paid tribute to the voice actor. Despite his young age, he had already worked for series such as Dragon Ball Super, Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen. The latter had been his last production, it was released by Crunchyroll just a couple of weeks ago.

Who was the actor Osvaldo Trejo Rodríguez?

In the world of dubbing acting, Osvaldo Trejo has participated in series such as Doom Patrol, Sex Education, Stranger Thins and The Mandalorian. Within the world of anime, he gave voice to Ryomen Sukuna on Jujutsu Kaisen, to the pillar Genya Shinazugawa on Kimetsu no yaiba, Magetta on Dragon ball super Y Kaioh chin on Baki.

Regarding the world of video games, he played Daniel on Detroit: Become Human, to the Reaper on God of war and to Captain Opara on Overwatch. We can only wish him a break and wish his family, friends and the voice acting guild in Mexico and Latin America.

Rest in peace, Osvaldo Trejo Rodriguez.




