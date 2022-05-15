Osvaldo Rios He surprised everyone by telling intimate details of the relationship he had with Shakira more than 20 years ago. At that time, the singer was in her best moments with her album “Pies descalzos” and he already had great notoriety in the world of soap operas.

In a segment of “The House of Celebrities”, the actor told how his romance with the Barranquilla woman was, which almost led them to the altar.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira is accused of ‘bossy’ by a former worker: “You can’t look at her, you can’t talk to her”

Osvaldo Ríos reveals that he had plans to marry Shakira

“There it was formal, from dad, mom, look at the house, accompanied by brother Tonino, who are still friends (…) We had plans to get married and everything, we had seen home ”, he told to the surprise of all his colleagues from the Telemundo reality show.

“ With her I was very loyal and faithful, but at that time I was neither loyal nor faithful (…) She had to fly, it was the best thing that happened to her, not to continue with me (…) Being with one and the other distracts you, it blurs your focus, nobody takes away what I danced from, but either you calm down or life takes its toll on you too”, explained the artists when asked about the reason for their separation.

Osvaldo Ríos assures that Shakira was with him before Antonio de la Rúa

Also, the actor mentioned that Shakira had an opportunity with him before meeting Antonio de la Rúa. In 1997, Osvaldo Ríos and Shakira began a romance that generated great controversy at the time, since she was 20 years old and he was 37.