Osvaldo Mercuri, an emblem of Peronism in the province of Buenos Aires, died this Saturday at the age of 76 due to coronavirus, in a clinic in San Isidro where he had been hospitalized for three weeks fighting against the covid.

Leader of Lomas de Zamora, Mercuri had been a provincial legislator for 20 years, between 1985 and 2005, and chaired the body on two occasions: first between 1989 and 1997, and then from 2001 to 2005. In those two decades of parliamentary work in La Plata, was the author of 800 initiatives and more than 240 bills.

He was also president of the 1994 Constitutional Reform Convention and the Congress of the Justicialist Party.

Former president Eduardo Duhalde chose his social networks to fire Mercuri, whom he defined as “a great friend”: “With him and six other colleagues from Lomas, back in 1982 we began the first successful experience of unity as the supreme value of the politics. In that task he stood out. To María Elena and her children, all our love, “he said.

“It is a very sad day for Peronism in the province and in Lomas, due to the death of Osvaldo Mercuri. Osvaldo was a good man, a leader committed to politics and social improvement,” Martin Insaurralde, mayor of Lomas, dismissed him. , a bastion of which Mercuri was a leading figure for decades.

Julián Domínguez, former president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, also lamented his death: “I will remember you as a man who lived his political vocation with passion. Your friends today lose an extraordinary human being. May your family find Christian resignation. We will miss you”.

From the official account of the Chamber of Deputies of Buenos Aires they wrote: “We deeply regret the death of Osvaldo Mercuri, who was president of the Chamber of Deputies in the periods 1989-1997 and 2001-2005. We send our deepest condolences and salute affectionately to his family. “

“I learn with sadness that Osvaldo Mercuri, one of the great leaders of our country, who I could call a friend, passed away. He presided over @HCDiputadosBA with honesty and dialogue, always committed to the environmental agenda. My condolences to @maetorresi and his family” was the message from Julio Pereyra, provincial deputy of the Frente de Todos.

Juan Zavaleta, mayor of the Buenos Aires municipality of Hurlingham, wrote on his Twitter account: “The death of Osvaldo Mércuri is sad news. My condolences to his family and loved ones. We will remember him for being a great leader and for his militancy“.

Since 2015 he served as a Mercosur parliamentarian representing Argentina and was a member of the Sustainable Regional Development, Land Management, Housing, Health, Environment and Tourism commission.

For more than 3 decades he was immersed in environmental issues. He was the creator and conductor of the Buenos Aires Ecological Pact that created the first environmental body in the province and the basic legislation on environmental issues.

Among its many initiatives is the law on voting for foreign citizens and numerous expropriation laws for the construction of educational and health centers and the regularization of land. He was also a pioneer in promoting the Trial by Juries and is the author of the Traffic Code.

He was also the author of numerous publications on environmental education and the book “How much poverty does democracy support?” where it raises the need for multisectoral agreements to reverse the conditions that support socially and economically marginalized sectors.