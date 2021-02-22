In the middle of the scandal for the vip vaccination against the coronavirus that was carried out in the Ministry of Health, an interview conducted weeks ago with Osvaldo Laport (64) becomes relevant.

It is that during a report for the cycle I live on Sunday (A24, Sundays at 10 o’clock), the journalist Cecilio Flematti (47) asked the artist if he would be vaccinated against the virus and he replied: “Yes, it is more they offered it to me“. His phrase went unnoticed at that time, but today, after the controversy that broke out in recent days, it draws a lot of attention.

So Clarion contacted the actor, who assured that the offer of vaccines reached all theatrical casts who started working during the pandemic and had “a certain degree of exposure to the public.”

“It was commented that there was the possibility of vaccinating all the artists and they consulted who wanted and who did not want but then everything came to nothing“, said Laport, who stars with Roly Serrano, Antonio Grimau and Víctor Laplace in the play Broken in love at the Multitabarís (Av. Corrientes 831).

“I know that They went to all the shows, dressing room by dressing room, of the production to consult us that this possibility existed and if we wanted. Nothing more than that, “he added.

In addition, Osvaldo clarified that this proposal came to him “a long time ago.” “It will be three weeks, such a thing“, he remarked in dialogue with this medium and asked not to be “involved in anything that has nothing to do with honesty” since the interview with Flematti is “very edited”.

Regarding his response when receiving the proposal, Laport explained: “When they offered it to me, the first thing I said was ‘I’m going to consult it with my doctors’. I am extremely allergic and I did it with two doctor friends. “

In September, Laport was part of the play “Behind the Rainbow”, which was performed via streaming.

“Once they gave me the ok I asked if this had to be publicized and if it was with the entire cast because I have been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) for 17 years and mine is with no political commitment“he continued.

“If it was to make the public visible and aware so that they return to the theater, welcome. I was willing to do it considering that I am a risk person and I’m in a stage exposed to contagion like the whole cast, “he added in his discharge.

“What do you think of those people who are not in a risk group and received the vaccine?” Was the last question. “The most important heritage of our idiosyncrasy is opportunism and I am very shy. Luckily, I consider myself not an opportunist“replied the artist.

HA