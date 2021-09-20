After a meeting, the deputy governor of Tucumán, Osvaldo Jaldo, agreed that he will assume as governor of that province, so Juan Manzur will take over as the new head of the Nation’s Cabinet.

“I am going to become a thief of the Executive Power. We want to bring peace of mind to all the people of Tucuman, that the institutions are fully operational. Without a doubt we are going to produce changes in the Chamber table. We are going to unite the two blocks, which is what corresponds. I believe that our governor has to leave as calm and strengthened as possible, “said Jaldo.

After the meeting with Manzur, Jaldo said that “the biggest differences have been clarified and we are acting accordingly.”

“This is allowing today that at 4:00 p.m. the province will have a Tucuman as Chief of Cabinet,” added the new governor, adding that “it is clear that the Governor’s license is temporary.”

News in development

AFG