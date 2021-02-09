“I am quite an atypical case in Lima, that only with the theater I have made a small name for myself, people know who I am without having to go through things that I don’t like,” Osvaldo Cattone answered us in one of his interviews about his relationship with television in recent decades, far from the success of the seventies, ‘They call me Gorrión’, when he changed Buenos Aires for Lima.

Two months before the theaters were closed due to the pandemic, he received the press at the Marsano theater to present the first play he would direct in 2020, Good Neighbors. He had summoned so many media that, smiling, he sat in the theater lobby while his cast continued to give statements. Pietro Sibille, summoned for the first time, said that it was difficult for him to “convince” the director. With the play, a comedy about the eventful reunion of two couples, Cattone wanted to talk about social and cultural differences. “It’s like an abyss that is difficult to fill,” he said as a promoter of the theater.

At the same time, the talented and perfectionist actor was learning the libretto for El rey se muere, the play that he would star in under the direction of Edgar Saba. His intention was to make a complaint and that the public could recognize the political class in that character. “Seeing this guy who is a mythomaniac, a completely liar, corrupt, manipulative character and everything that was the figure of so many politicians we have had, is a complaint.” Also, obviously, it was a metaphor about death. “Before dying the guy tells the audience: ‘What you saw tonight is not true, the party is over, the actors are ghosts, spirits that vanish.’ I am very enthusiastic and hopefully nature – I do not say “my God” because I am not religious – allows me to arrive with health “.

The father. With Vanessa Saba and Monchi Brugué. His last work in Lima. Photo: broadcast

But Cattone could not return to the stage and refused to use streaming to continue doing theater. “I don’t see myself singing on my cell phone,” he declared during the quarantine. His was to see the audience in the seats, offer an ambitious staging and break the fourth wall with the applause at the beginning of each show. He used to say that part of the success was “having respect for the public.”

In the last decade, as a producer, he had opted for works such as – the almost censored – Respira and starred in stories that talked about the passage of time, Vivir es formidable with Carlos Gassols, and played the man who suffers from Alzheimer’s in The father. “It was a roller coaster. When it finished there were nights that I was lying on the stage of La Plaza ”, he said.

Legacy. As is the title of this work, Vivir es formidable, along with Carlos Gassols, Osvaldo lived every minute with great intensity. Photo: broadcast

With the theaters closed, the actor dedicated 2020 to finishing his autobiography. “I had a hard time getting into the past. But it is less painful than the present, ”he tweeted in June. He confirmed to La República that he would talk about his life in Argentina. “I’m talking about my private life, my studies, my loves and, above all, my career, which has already spanned 80 years on stage. It has been tasty ”. In an open signal he referred to the crisis in the sector. “I have 36 employees to pay. No one from the government has approached me to ask how we help. Who has to pay for it? Cattone. There will come a time when I won’t be able to anymore ”.

In December he was in ICU for acute prostatitis. He recovered and stayed home, but would have suffered complications. “Several things came together,” said Regina Alcóver. The actress had to confirm the death by radio. “I couldn’t be by her side as I would have liked. All this time I was very sad, because Osvaldo had not been well for many months. But he has fought, he had a lot of strength in his soul, in his life, in his heart. We all knew it and hoped it would come through. The moment has come to transcend ”.

The formidable life of Cattone

By: Jannina Eyzaguirre V.

Talking about the legacy of Osvaldo Cattone is difficult because there is not enough space to tell everything he did for the theater in our country, the many works he staged at the Marsano and the thousands of smiles -and tears that he started in the public. An optimistic man, with boundless energy and great honesty in his work, Cattone owes much of the theatrical culture of our country, because he managed to bring the public closer to the theater and discover the marvel of that art. And he never fainted, even in times of crisis and terrorism. Argentine by birth, he not only adopted Peruvian nationality, but also founded a school through which the greatest actors on the national scene passed. It will always be a pleasure to remember the interviews in his dressing room of old Marsano and the frontal nature of his responses because he detested politics as much as lateness and half measures. But he loved Peru and the family he started in Lima. In addition, he never felt old or tired, even during the cruelest moments of the pandemic and his illness, in which he always hoped to return to the stage one day. “Age is absolutely relative,” he wrote a few months ago for posterity. Goodbye, Osvaldo. Thank you for your love of Peru and the theater. Rest in peace.

On twitter

Susana gimenez

“I’m going to miss your humor, your intelligence, your letters and our talks.”

Yvonne Frayssinet

“Osvaldo was like a brother to me. I’ve known him for 45 years. It’s hard for me to assimilate your departure, man of light … ”.

Elvira de la Puente

“A close friend with whom I was lucky to have unforgettable experiences in the theater. My soul hurts!”.

Osvaldo Cattone, latest news:

