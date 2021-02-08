The drivers of En boca de todos dedicated some heartfelt words of farewell to Osvaldo Cattone, who died this Monday, February 8.

In the América TV program, a tribute was paid to the Argentine actor, who was a great manager of the theater in Peru.

“The teacher of teachers Osvaldo Cattone left for a better life. He has been a very important person in terms of our culture, in terms of our theater. Several colleagues have even posted thanking the timeshare. That’s life … ”, expressed Tula Rodríguez with evident sadness.

Likewise, Ricardo Rondón emphasized the artistic career of Cattone, who discovered many national actors.

“A 47-year-old theater icon, playwright, director, businessman approximately of uninterrupted activity. He practically made the theater an institution in our country with more than 200 plays “, the presenter highlighted.

For his part, Carloncho also spoke about the work that the actor did in our country.

“47 years without stopping presenting works in our country and many artists have participated with him and yes, he taught. Osvaldo Cattone, a great guy ”, he mentioned.

The unfortunate news of the death of Osvaldo Cattone was given by his great friend Regina Alcover on his radio show.

“Thank you, always thank you for all the things that I experienced in that theater,” said the actress after announcing the death of Cattone.

In his Facebook account, he added: “You will always be in my heart, thank you for all dear friend of the soul.”

