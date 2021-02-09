Osvaldo cattone, an artist who dedicated a large part of his career to the development of theatrical activity in Peru, ceased to exist this Monday, February 8. His departure was lamented by several of the most recognized actors in the medium, who acted alongside or under his direction.

The remembered Argentine producer and founder of Marsano Theater He left us memorable performances as an actor and as a director of a large number of plays. Next, we review his life, his achievements and his strong bond with our country.

Who is Osvaldo Cattone?

Osvaldo Cattone was an Argentine actor, director and theater producer who spent much of his career in Peru, where he participated in television and theater and promoted the performing arts from the direction of the Marsano Theater.

Biography of Osvaldo Cattone

Osvaldo Inocencio Cattone Ripamonti was born on January 17, 1933 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He participated in various theatrical works from his childhood and studied literature in his native land.

In 1954, the young Cattone he moved to Italy, where he studied for four years at the renowned Accademia Nazionale di Arte Drammatica Silvio D’Amico; the actor was the first South American to graduate with a diploma from that institution. Later, he returned to Argentina, where he participated in the montages of works such as The Visit of the Old Lady, Borrasca and Lysistrata.

He also acted in soap operas and series in his native country, such as Una vida para amarte and Carola y Carolina. In 1971, he co-starred Child And that’s how heroes loved.

Two years later, in 1973, Cattone came to Peru to co-star in the telenovela They call me sparrow. Since then, the Argentine stayed in Lima, where he directed and acted in dozens of plays. In July 1976, he was appointed director of the nascent Marsano Theater, with which he was associated for many years until his death in 2021.

“Here (in Peru) I have formed my group, my home. It is probable that I have done something, that I have planted here, and the harvest has been good. I am not a rich man because I did not want to be. My fortune is the theater, ”he said in an interview with Domingo in 2017.

Osvaldo Cattone had a long career as a director and actor in Peru. Photo: John Michael Ramon / The Republic

What did Osvaldo Cattone die of?

At the end of 2020, Osvaldo cattone He had to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit for a severe picture of acute prostatitis, a disease with which he was diagnosed two years earlier. Over the days, the theater director managed to recover, but his situation worsened later and he could no longer resist the ravages of said evil.

At how old did Osvaldo Cattone pass away?

Osvaldo Cattone was 88 years old when he passed away on February 8, 2021.

Works by Osvaldo Cattone

Osvaldo cattone directed dozens of plays in Peru. Some of the best known are:

Eyes full of love (1974)

The Last of the Burning Lovers (1989, 2009)

Scenes from married life (1989, 2012)

A Don Juan in Hell (1990, 2011)

Bruges (1991, 1993, 2003, 2017-2018)

How to live without a man and not die trying (1998, 2010)

The monologues of the vagina (2001, 2008, 2016)

Peruvian marriage (2007-2008)

Cabaret (2009)

My most meaningful sex (2011)

8 women (2012)

Dear Liar (2015)

The pink life (2016)

The five o’clock tea (2017).

Osvaldo Cattone in La vida color de rosa, a play he also directed. Photo: El Popular

Likewise, he also stood out as an actor in several works, among which stand out:

Eyes full of love (1974)

Equus (1977)

Man of La Mancha (1979 and 1988)

Cattone from end to end (1985-1986)

Annie (1987-1988 and 1997)

Marriage… and something else (2000)

Right in the best of my life (2005 and 2015)

Two for one, let’s negotiate (2010)

Duel of Angels (2012)

The father (2017).

Osvaldo Cattone in The father. Photo: The Republic

Osvaldo Cattone and the Teatro Marsano

Osvaldo Cattone was appointed director of the Teatro Marsano in 1976, then close to opening. For this occasion, he mounted the play Hallelujah, Hallelujah. It was in this place where the artist directed a large number of works, including Witches, Scenes of married life, The monologues of the vagina and Dear liar.

By 2021, Cattone had planned to premiere there The king dies, in what would have been his return to the stage; however, he passed away before being able to complete this work.

Osvaldo Cattone, latest news:

