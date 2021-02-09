Actor and theater producer Osvaldo cattone He died at the age of 88 this Monday, February 8, according to the actress Regina Alcover, a great friend of the singer, on his radio show.

“Thank you always, thank you for all the things I experienced in that theater,” said the artist, who recalled her time in the theatrical works with the Argentine producer.

In November 2020, Osvaldo cattone He was admitted to the intensive care unit due to complications from prostatitis, a disease that was diagnosed two years earlier.

Through social networks, the late director of the Marsano Theater revealed that he was recovering from the aftermath. “Everything was evolving positively and I am now at home with a nurse who takes care of my diet and taking my medicines, but out of danger. Little by little I will regain my strength and my energy to be able to be strong and healthy and return to my passion: the theater, ”he wrote on Facebook.

Osvaldo Cattone, a legend of the national theater

The Argentine creator built a long career in the national theater since 1973, when he achieved fame in the country with a leading role in the telenovela They call me sparrow.

Three years later, in July 1976, he assumed the leadership of the Marsano Theater. There, he mounted the play Hallelujah, Hallelujah for its inauguration.

In January 2021, he announced the premiere of the play The king dies, with which he would mark his return to the stage during the pandemic; however, the staging did not see the light.

“My place of action is the stage, I don’t see myself singing on my cell phone,” was one of the producer’s phrases. Photo: broadcast

Ethel Pozo is moved to announce the death of Osvaldo Cattone

This Monday, February 8, in the morning, Ethel Pozo was moved to confirm the death of the actor and theater producer Osvaldo cattone.

“The theater is in mourning. I had the pleasure of meeting him. My mother (Gisela Valcárcel) did works with him … We have to go to a court, our souls are broken, ”said the presenter in America today.

Gian Marco says goodbye to Osvaldo Cattone

After announcing the death of the renowned theater producer, the national singer-songwriter Gian Marco dedicated a few heartfelt words to the Argentine actor.

“Goodbye Osvaldo. Your people, your Marsano and the Peru you loved so much, we are going to miss you. Have a good trip! ”He wrote in his Twitter.

Gian Marco Photo Post: Twitter Capture

Osvaldo Cattone on his love for the theater

In the last interview that the Argentine actor gave to La República, he spoke about why he decided to do theater and not television.

“I am quite an atypical case in Lima, that only with the theater I have made a small name for myself, people know who I am without having to go through things that I don’t like … Now I would tell you that it is because of the rhythm exhausting, I like to get up at noon. But I don’t like what they propose to me either ”, were his words.

Osvaldo Cattone at the La Plaza theater, shortly before the premiere of El Padre. Photography: John Michael

Regina Alcóver’s message to Osvaldo Cattone

This was Regina Alcóver’s farewell after announcing the death of her friend and partner Osvaldo Cattone.

“A big, big applause to heaven, I only ask you that, prayer and a big applause because you deserve it, you gave so much to the Peruvian theater, so much (…) I love you Osvaldo, I love you always, I want you in the air, I love you in spirit, I love you in my heart and I thank you so much for everything you did for me, I thank you with all my soul, “he said on his program.

Camucha Negrete sad for the death of Osvaldo Cattone

Peruvian actress Camucha Negrete, who maintained a close relationship with the Argentine, lamented the death of his colleague.

“Thank goodness he fell asleep, thank goodness he has gone asleep, that he has not felt death. He slept and woke up dead … I talked to a person in the house and he told me that he woke up dead, he didn’t realize it. He was a totally vital man, “he said in Women in command.

Theater, latest news:

