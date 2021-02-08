Osvaldo Cattone dedicated more than 50 years of his life to art and theater. The Argentine actor, known as a legend of the Marsano theater, died this Monday, February 8, according to the actress Regina Alcóver.

In the last interview he gave to La República, the artist spoke about the importance of cultural appreciation and the reasons that led him to reject being part of a television series.

“I see that my employees, who have been with me for years –I have been in service for 45 years, have retired at home–, I realize that they watch soap operas, that they don’t leave At the bottom there is room. I invite them to the theater for free and they don’t come, they get bored … I think it’s a cultural problem. They have ‘sucked’ since they were kids. If they say to myself: “Sir, why don’t you work in Quinceañera?”, Because they see that Michelle Alexander calls me, “said the late actor in early 2020.

Eternal goodbye.

Osvaldo Cattone said that he did not accept to return to television because he did not need to achieve more fame in the country, as his long career supported him. In addition, he denied that his decision was related to the content of the producer.

“I am quite an atypical case in Lima, that only with the theater I have made a small name for myself, people know who I am without having to go through things that I don’t like … Now I would tell you that it is because of the rhythm exhausting, I like to get up at noon. But I don’t like what they propose to me either, “he replied.

Osvaldo Cattone dedicated more than 50 years of his life to art and theater. Photo: broadcast

The theater director was going to premiere the play The king dies, where he was the protagonist; However, the pandemic began in the country and the staging did not see the light. The last work in which he participated was presented in 2019 and was titled The father.

