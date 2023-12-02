‘María la del Barrio’ is a Mexican soap opera that aired in 1995. The story follows the life of María Hernández, played by the famous singer Thalia, a humble young woman with a mysterious past. Other Mexican stars such as Fernando Colunga, Itatí Cantoral, Osvaldo Benavides, Ludwika Paleta, etc. Although this Televisa title made these actors and actresses famous, not everyone was satisfied with their participation in the production, as some considered that they were stigmatized by the characters they played.

Such is the case of Osvaldo Benavides, better known as ‘Nandito’. Through his social networks he shared how he felt about his character and how it has been affecting him until now.

Osvaldo Benavides is “fed up” with his character ‘Nandito’

Osvaldo Benavides, the actor of ‘Loli’s Luck’ and ‘The Good Doctor’, revealed his discontent for being incessantly linked to the character of ‘Nandito’, whose real name in the novel ‘Maria la del Barrio’ was Fernando de la Vega Hernandez. In a video shared with his followers, Benavides expressed his fatigue with the constant association with the role that launched him to fame in the 90s.

“Monday confession. Hey, I have to confess something: I’m tired of being called ‘Nandito’. Fed up. They’ve repeated the novels so many times, it seems like it never ends. And then every time of the year they keep sending the same memes over and over again time, I can’t anymore, it’s always the same,” declared the Mexican interpreter.

Osvaldo Benavides and his wish for ‘Nandito and Tita’ to meet again

Although the artist expressed his desire to distance himself from ‘Nandito’, he reflected nostalgically about his participation in the Televisa title. In particular, he recalled his collaboration with Ludwika Paleta, who played Tita, Thalía’s adopted daughter in the novel. Although Osvaldo continues to explore new paths in his career to overcome the shadow of his popular character, he has not lost affection for his colleagues with whom he shared the set in that memorable Mexican production.

“What I take away from that soap opera is that I worked with Ludwika and, well, I’m going to put my foot in my mouth alone, but would you like to see ‘Tita’ and ‘Nandito’ together again? Let’s see, Seriously, answer the survey and if there are enough ‘Yes’, surprise,” Benavides said.

