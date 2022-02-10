The period between the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year will be remembered by Zak O’Sullivan as one of the sweetest and most positive of his still young career, recently awarded the title of British Formula 3 champion. The 16-year-old of Irish origin, after having played last season as the absolute ruler of the category – in his debut year in the series – has thus established himself as one of the most interesting talents in the panorama of European motorsport, so much so that he has attracted the first attention also to the upper floors of motor sport. The clearest confirmation came in early February, when the Williams has formalized its entry into its own Academywhere he will carry out some tests on the simulator to provide feedback on the behavior of the new car.

At the same time, O’Sullivan will also play the entire 2022 in Formula 3, at the wheel of the Carlin, but his first experience with the world of Formula 1 will not be limited exclusively to the activity that will tie him to Williams. As a result of the excellent results achieved at Silverstone, in an event held at the end of 2021 by the British Racing Driver’s Clubthe latter also elected him ‘best youngster of the year’with this recognition that provides another prize of absolute value: on the occasion of the next F1 world championship, in fact, O’Sullivan will have the opportunity to carry out other test in the top flight, but this time with theAston Martin. A set of emotions and feedback that the 16-year-old himself commented in an interview reported by formulas1.nl: “I was incredibly happy with the appointment – he has declared –. It is a huge achievement for a young driver like me who is still developing his career; many former Formula 1 drivers have won this award, so I am very proud to have been part of that list. I had a good idea of ​​how fast I was in testing, especially at the Formula 2 race and I can’t wait to take the Formula 1 test. Let’s hope my neck will hold up after a year of Formula 3. It will be nice to be able to say I’ve driven such a car ”.