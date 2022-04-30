The 46-year-old O’Sullivan was clearly the parent in his semifinal against the equally old John Higgins: 17-11. Until 6-6 the match was still equal, but after that the six-time world champion from England took a comfortable lead and did not relinquish it. Higgins therefore remains on four world titles.

It will be the eighth World Cup final at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield by O’Sullivan, considered by many to be the most talented player of all time. He had already won six before. Stephen Hendry is the record holder with seven world titles.

Trump qualified for the final earlier in the day by beating Mark Williams in an unusually exciting semi-final battle: 17-16. The duel between single world champion Trump and three-time world champion Williams went in all directions. Trump ran out to a 12-5 lead. Williams, however, fought his way back to a 14-14 score.

After that it became a competition in which there was fierce fighting for every frame. Via 15-15 it became 16-16 and the very last frame had to make the decision. This frame also degenerated into a straight-up thriller, in which Trump emerged as the winner.