Prof insults the students, after the case raised by Affari the letter arrives from the principal of the Ostuni school

We have received and published the press release signed by the head teacher of the Pantanelli Monnet technical institute in Ostuni, Natale Palmisano, following the articles relating to the complaint of oppressive behavior by a professor according to first year students.



“In taking note of the news reported in the two articles signed by Fabiana Agnello published on 19 and 21 cm on the online newspaper Affaritaliani.it, concerning events which concern this Institute, I would like to communicate that all the necessary activities are underway to ascertain the truth of the facts reported, with the involvement of all school components (collegial bodies, teachers, students, families).

At present, none of the teachers, although invited to do so by the school director, have admitted their responsibilities, nor have any reports been received from families and students that confirm the content of the two articles.

Following the outcome of all the necessary investigations, which will be carried out without delay, if any facts attributable to individual teachers that are relevant from a disciplinary point of view emerge, the consequent measures will be adopted as required by law.

This is also to protect and in the interest of the Institute, which in its more than thirty years of presence in the area has never failed to comply with the canons of correctness and respect in relations between all the school components, and also to protect a teaching body made up of approximately 160 units, of which approximately 60 are employed in the first classes, which does not deserve to be grouped together in a negative opinion in the presence of one or more single and isolated episodes attributable to the personal responsibility of their authors.”

