From: Caroline Gehrman

In the Baltic Sea vacation you should be careful in the future. Anyone who behaves too freely or “indecently” faces a penalty.

Bremen/Swinemünde – for many sun worshipers, summer and nudism go together like fried fish and bread rolls – at least on German beaches. But in the Polish spa town of Swinemünde on the island of Usedom, people obviously see things differently. Skinny dipping is not allowed in the port city.

Swinemünde: Ostseeort on Usedom prohibits nudism – also “topless” inadmissible

Świnoujście is a popular place for tourists – especially in summer. With its long, white sandy beaches, it invites you to swim in the Baltic Sea. But this fun should please be decent. The citizens of the city of 40,000 obviously value that. The city administration has received numerous complaints about “too frivolous” tourists. That’s why the city wants to take action against it in the future ostsee-zeitung.de reported.

In the Polish seaside resort, there is no fun when it comes to nudism. Bathers should therefore wear appropriate swimwear there – even in the water. Even forgoing a bikini top on the beach is, in the eyes of the people of Swinemünde, too revealing and therefore inadmissible.

Tourists have to keep a low profile on the beach in Świnoujście. In the best case, this also protects against sunburn. © Alf Jönsson/IMAGO

“Topless” is now officially allowed in many places in Germany

While Germany has just opened up to the topless trend and in many places you can officially dive without a top in public baths, the neighboring country now wants to take stricter action against such “indecent behavior”. In many bathing establishments on this side of the border, such as in Göttingen, is the topless model now established.

The background to this innovation: A woman from Berlin had won the right to be in the swimming pool without a top – like men too – after she was thrown out of the swimming pool because she was not wearing a bikini top. With the result: Equal rights for everyone, at least in Berlin. More and more followed, including Hanover in Lower Saxony. Or Kiel in Schleswig-Holstein, which is also on the Baltic Sea.

On the Baltic Sea in Poland you have to expect fines if you have too much skin

But you are not at this level everywhere. So if you are drawn to the Polish Baltic Sea coast this summer, you should find out beforehand which rules apply locally. Tourists in Swinoujscie do not want to be held accountable with “draconian penalties for indecent behavior”. However, those who sunbathe topless on the beach would have to reckon with fines.

There is no law in Poland that stipulates that you have to keep your upper body covered. But if someone complains, a fine can be imposed, writes the Berlin newspaper. This also applies if you walk along the promenade in a bikini or bathing suit. It remains unclear whether men in swimming trunks are also affected by this regulation. There was no separate information about this at this point.

If the clothing rules are disregarded, nudist fans face a ticket

But if you want to be on the safe side, you should assume it is – and put on a t-shirt or shirt to be on the safe side if he or she wants to quickly get a cold drink on the promenade. Otherwise, in addition to evil looks, there could also be a ticket from the Polish law enforcement officers – as with illegal parking. Because this is the way they want to impose the penalties, it is said.

