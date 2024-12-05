Something is moving in Catalonia. Debates on housing, energy, taxation or infrastructure have gained strength and urgency. The realpolitik has been imposed (for the moment) on the independence project. But in the market of public policies, Catalan liberalism It does not yet enjoy the power of its Madrid counterpart. That is precisely why the Ostrom Institute: he think tank was born in 2016 with the aim of sowing, outside of parties and institutions, some seeds of thought – tax moderation, personal freedoms, market economy – that if they could germinate anywhere it was in a territory marked by its industrial legacy and entrepreneur.

Eight later, processes and pandemic through, Ostrom has claimed himself as an agent to change what could be called the Catalan ideologythe basic thought that permeates public activity in Catalonia and that, as the promoters of the think tankis quite far from the ideas of freedom.

The entity celebrated its first days last Saturday, the Forum Re(I)nnovem. A future of progress and well-beingwhich brought together more than a hundred people in Barcelona. The event had as its star speaker Juan Ramon Rallowho gave a lecture on the interaction between formal and informal institutions in society. In addition, Rallo was one of the winners at the subsequent gala dinner, along with the founder and president of Parlem, Ernest Pérez-Mas.

An agape attended by the Minister of Business and Work, Miquel Samper; the vice president of CecotXavier Queralt; the president of FemcatOriol Guixà; the vice president of PimecMireia Cammany; the deputies of Together Toni Castella and Gloria Freixaand their PP counterparts, Angels Esteller and Juan Fernandez. The absence of any representative of ERC, which was holding its congress that same day, was notable. They were also seen counselor general of Andorra, Victor Pintos, David Hennebergerfrom the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, and Roxana Niculafrom Fundalib.

Juan Ramón Rallo, one of those awarded by Ostrom. EE

Competitiveness, energy and bureaucracy

The previous forum, led by the journalist Vincent Sanchiswas articulated as a call to action – it was the communicator who, inspired by Marx, and in a provocative way, called to change the “dominant ideas” in Catalonia – where three key issues were addressed: search for competitivenessthe energy transition –one of Ostrom’s workhorses– and the administration reform. The program was proposed as an exercise in “ideological rearmament,” as one attendee commented, but before solutions, a diagnosis of the situation was formulated.

In the first round table, the voice of David Garrofewho listed the industry’s list of grievances. “Legal uncertainty, high litigation, low legislative quality and the slowness of administrations affect our competitiveness,” declared the businessman and former general secretary of the Vallesan employers’ association Cecot.

Garrofé was accompanied by Mercè Conesageneral director of Barcelona Global, and Cristina Pruñonosahead of the business management office of the Generalitat. The manager was well received despite being in the “adversary camp”, as the public joked. ancap. From his position, Pruñonosa has promoted regulatory changes to make the relationship between the productive sector and the public sector more fluid.

Subsequently, the debate revolved around the new energy and the old energy. The emphasis was placed on bureaucratic excesses and NIMBY activism – “there is a judicialization much greater than that of neighboring territories,” stressed Pau Vila, president of Ostrom – although it was highlighted that the road map towards a green horizon should be reviewed in light of geopolitical changes. Vila shared his views with the lawyer Carmen Gimenothe general director of the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO), Susanna Grauand the vice president of Promotion of Treball, Virginia Guinda.

The last round table addressed the reform of the administration, just a few days after the presentation of a civil platform to push the Government in this direction. It was the most academic conversation, with the presence of Guillem López Casasnovas, Germa Bel and Elena Costas. The summary was crystal clear: it is better to have fewer rules but that they are complied with. We’ll see if the idea catches on.